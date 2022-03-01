NFSC Works to Maintain the Safety and Human Rights of the Chinese People

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On February 26th, Miles Guo reiterated the New Federal State of China’s (NFSC’s) goal of pursuing world peace in the Emergency Grand Live Broadcast on GTV and GETTR. The people of NFSC are committed to the goal of building a society without the communist party. NFSC is going to maintain democracy, freedom, rule of law, living in peace with the world, and a one-person-one-vote electoral regime. Miles reaffirmed that the NFSC is dedicated to upholding kindness, bravery, and peace for the Chinese people! NFSC wants to join the people of the world in fighting dictatorships and evil forces to preserve the personal and economic security and human rights of the Chinese people!