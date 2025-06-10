Christine Anderson, MEP: They Are Out To Get You If You Do Not Resist

German MEP Christine Anderson: The desperate attempt to roll out digital ID, CBDCs and climate tyranny—among other things—is an effort to "abolish freedom, democracy and the rule of law".

.

"Our governments that we had so much trust in can no longer be trusted... They are out to get us."

.

"It is really refreshing to see that a lot of people are waking up to those issues, and that they are seeing through it, and beginning to realise what they're up against."

.

"Talk to people, end your silence. Because with everyone ending their silence and speaking up, you break the cycle of the brainwashing and gaslighting."