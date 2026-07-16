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The Final Unraveling: The Movie Is Ending. The Republic Is Rising.
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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What if everything you've been watching is a movie? A military-grade theatrical production with 200,000 actors, 2,500 screenwriters, and 250 AI special effects units—all designed to keep the illusion running while the real work happens behind the curtain.


Kristy Allen introduces a premise that changes everything. The Battle of the Two Oaths. The 1913 Federal Reserve trap. The Titanic coincidence that cleared the way for central banking. And the mathematical language of Parse-Syntax that is now foreclosing on the corporate system from the inside out.


From the subterranean tunnels where children are being rescued to the courtroom where corrupt judges are exposed as foreign entities, the evidence is mounting. Executive Order 13818 froze the assets of the treasonous. The QFS has replaced SWIFT. The administrative courts are being dismantled. The BAR guild is falling. Nuremberg 2.0 is coming.


Meanwhile, the chasm widens between two worldviews: the American system where rights come from the Creator, and the Marxist system where the state is God. One leads to freedom. The other leads to bread lines.


The curtain is falling. The actors are taking their bows. The true Republic and its original jurisdictional flag are about to stand revealed.


This is where the people must leave the theater. Return to the places where life is actually lived. Take back custody of yourselves.


Divine sovereignty restored.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
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