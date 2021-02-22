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For years, GSK knowingly sold contaminated and faulty meds made in filthy labs - CBS 60 Minutes 2011
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51 views • February 22, 2021
This happened under the helm of Trump's "Vaccine czar" Moncef Slaoui, who still lead "Operation Warp Speed".
Read: CORRUPTION UNLTD: GSK AND “TRUMP’S VACCINE CZAR”. SEX TAPES, DEAD BABIES, BRIBES AND PROSTITUTES - https://silview.media/2020/05/19/trumps-new-vaccine-czar-involved-in-massive-corruption-scandal-in-china-bribing-doctors/
Read: CORRUPTION UNLTD: GSK AND “TRUMP’S VACCINE CZAR”. SEX TAPES, DEAD BABIES, BRIBES AND PROSTITUTES - https://silview.media/2020/05/19/trumps-new-vaccine-czar-involved-in-massive-corruption-scandal-in-china-bribing-doctors/
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