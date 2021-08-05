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Chinese Troops In Canada Ready To Invade, NATO In Control Of Norfolk Navy Base, Drug Cartel Assassins, Etc.
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4213 views • August 05, 2021
Paul Preston Interviews Dave Hodges who speaks about Chinese military in western Canada in full control of an airport and apparently in preparation for an invasion of the USA. Discussions about NATO for the first time being in control of our largest military base in Norfolk Virginia. Information about how the drug cartels purposely crossing our southern border to assassinate certain targets in our country. Enemy weapons stashes hidden in our country. These and many other important news subjects are talked about in this video. It is very important that this video gets shared with as many people as possible as has been requested in the video. So please share this video with many others.
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