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Propaganda Alert! Pandemic Babies Have Lower IQ, Cognitive Development Issues
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680 views • August 29, 2021
DeAnna Lorraine says a new study shows that kids born during the "pandemic" are developmentally challenged, and have a significantly lower IQ than those that came before the hoax.
The "media", of course, grabbed ahold of this in an attempt to persuade would-be mothers to do something they wouldn't normally do!
https://rumble.com/vlro6d-propaganda-alert-pandemic-babies-have-lower-iq-cognitive-development-issues.html
The "media", of course, grabbed ahold of this in an attempt to persuade would-be mothers to do something they wouldn't normally do!
https://rumble.com/vlro6d-propaganda-alert-pandemic-babies-have-lower-iq-cognitive-development-issues.html
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