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Ep. 716 – School Tells Staff To Hide Students’ Gender From Parents & Report To Child Services
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51 views • June 08, 2022
🚨We start this episode in Texas, where a school counselor outed her school district, testifying that employees were told to HIDE student gender changes from parents and then to report any unsupportive parents to Child Protective Services.
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🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
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© FreedomProject 2022
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