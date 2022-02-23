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TO KILL & CONTROL – A Brief History of Unlawful Human Experiments
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75 views • February 23, 2022
Greg Reese is an editor and producer for Infowars.com. His experience with video production stems from a lifelong passion for the craft. His motivation for serving is to uphold the rights of the individual, the pursuit of happiness, and the pursuit of truth. Wherever it may lead.
KIWI CRISIS: UNDECLARED NANOTECH FOUND IN NEW ZEALAND’S PFIZER JABS – GOVERNMENT ON NOTICE https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/kiwi-crisis-undeclared-nanotech-found-in-61fad29429e2b6b9bcd1f2f8
KIWI CRISIS: UNDECLARED NANOTECH FOUND IN NEW ZEALAND’S PFIZER JABS – GOVERNMENT ON NOTICE https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/kiwi-crisis-undeclared-nanotech-found-in-61fad29429e2b6b9bcd1f2f8
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