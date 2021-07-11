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The Vaccine Strike Force Is Coming… What To Say When They Knock On YOUR Door!!!
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751 views • July 11, 2021
Published on Jul 8, 2021
The Vaccine Strike Force Is Coming… What To Say When They Knock On YOUR Door!!!
As if Joe Biden wasn’t creepy enough, his vaccine “strike force” is now headed to YOUR door. Luckily, Liz has a handy guide on what to do when they coming a-knockin’.
The Vaccine Strike Force Is Coming… What To Say When They Knock On YOUR Door!!!
As if Joe Biden wasn’t creepy enough, his vaccine “strike force” is now headed to YOUR door. Luckily, Liz has a handy guide on what to do when they coming a-knockin’.
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