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AZ Audit: Decertify the Election!
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110 views • July 16, 2021
All eyes were on Maricopa County, Arizona,Thursday as the Senate began to hear the findings of a months-long audit of the 2020 Election. Conservatives heard what they have hoped for, and the opposition did everything they could to label the good news "a lie." There is so much evidence of corruption, that State Senator Wendy Rogers (R) is calling for the Biden electors to be recalled to Arizona and a new election be conducted. Part 2: Say goodbye to First Amendment as Conservatives and their posts go on White House Censorship List
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Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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