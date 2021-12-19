Omicron Is A Present To Us

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So-called experts ignore viable COVID therapeutics.
The vaxxed may not be ‘fully vaccinated’ soon.
Dr. Robert Malone explains how Omicron is more infectious but less pathogenic than other variants — and it targets the upper airways, not lungs.
It looks like a “live attenuated virus vaccine” that was purposely designed to trigger a strong immune response.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Ingraham Angle (17 December 2021)