Omicron Is A Present To Us

So-called experts ignore viable COVID therapeutics.

The vaxxed may not be ‘fully vaccinated’ soon.

Dr. Robert Malone explains how Omicron is more infectious but less pathogenic than other variants — and it targets the upper airways, not lungs.

It looks like a “live attenuated virus vaccine” that was purposely designed to trigger a strong immune response.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Ingraham Angle (17 December 2021)

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6287445323001

