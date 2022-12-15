"Creating A Healthy Society" Dr. David I. Minkoff, M.D. - Ep 16 Part 1

Dr. David Minkoff is board certified in pediatrics and has completed a fellowship in Infectious Diseases at the University of California in San Diego, which included research in developing new medicines to fight viral disease. In addition to his traditional medical training, Dr. Minkoff has extensive post-graduate training in Complementary and Alternative Medicine. He co-founded LifeWorks Wellness Center in 1997, one of the largest alternative medical clinics in the U.S.

