Melbourne Freedom Rally 15 February 2025 - part 2

Part 2 of two parts of this Saturday's rally, this on covering the second lot of speeches. The topics are all around government corruption and cost overruns, mixed with some positive news of good people being confirmed in high places in the new USA governance. We live in real hope that change for the better will trickle into Australia.