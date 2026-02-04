How to Spot a Redcoat: Easy 6-Step Guide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They’re EVERYWHERE! They don’t wear British uniforms. They hide their true colors under slogans and wrap it in patriotism. But listen to what they support, and you’ll see the old mindset everywhere. The founders didn’t just fight to secede from the British army - they fought to reject a set of ideas they considered a fate worse than death. On this episode - 6 ways to spot a redcoat, the enemy within.
Path to Liberty: February 4, 2026