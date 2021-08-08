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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 4) Territorial Gov. Experimenting War Technologies on people - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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20 views • August 08, 2021
Q: The situation is getting bad, the local government is not giving the people chance to breath. What would be the fastest way to be ready, hence we can deal and face the current situation? The United Nation, Inc. allowed corporate governments around the world to test War Technologies on their domestic people. We have effective means to protect the people, Public Law and the Constitution. We can hold the Pope's sub-sub-sub-contractors responsible and eventually cab shut their Sea Jurisdiction courts down. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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