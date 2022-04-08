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Jews Lost the Kingdom to Those Who Obey Jesus
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25 views • April 08, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/TheJewsIsraelandChristianity
Therefore bear fruits worthy of repentance, and do not begin to say to yourselves, ‘We have Abraham as our father.’ For I say to you that God is able to raise up children to Abraham from these stones.
Therefore bear fruits worthy of repentance, and do not begin to say to yourselves, ‘We have Abraham as our father.’ For I say to you that God is able to raise up children to Abraham from these stones.
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