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"Back to the Future" Decoded (8th of 12+) Doc Brown schools us in fixing the timeline
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32 views • October 11, 2021
Find the series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
What this film presents isn't an exact illustration of what's really going on in our world, but IT's VERY CLOSE!
We are convinced by much evidence that, one day in the not too distant future, time itself will be reset into the past, so that this season on the calendar will be repeated. Time has already been influenced and we're on a timeline, so to speak, that needs fixing. It will be fixed.
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
What this film presents isn't an exact illustration of what's really going on in our world, but IT's VERY CLOSE!
We are convinced by much evidence that, one day in the not too distant future, time itself will be reset into the past, so that this season on the calendar will be repeated. Time has already been influenced and we're on a timeline, so to speak, that needs fixing. It will be fixed.
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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