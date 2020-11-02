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Will Dogs Really Die If They Eat Chocolate?
The Grow Network
The Grow Network
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156 views • November 02, 2020
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Will your dog die if it eats chocolate? Marjory Wildcraft and veterinarian Doc Jones discusses the toxicity of chocolate and dogs. It's all about dosage, learn what's safe and what's not.


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About me: I’m Marjory Wildcraft, the founder of The Grow Network, an online community of 450,000 people who are stopping the destruction of the Earth via homegrown food. National Geographic featured me as an expert in off-grid living, I hosted Mother Earth News Online Homesteading Summit, and I'm listed in Who’s Who in America for having inspired hundreds of thousands of backyard gardens. I’m the focus of Reuter's award-winning article on Food Sustainability. https://thegrownetwork.com/about-us

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nutritionfoodpreppinggardeningsurvivalchocolatetruthmedicineorganictruth seekersdogspetsthe great resetgrowyourownfood
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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