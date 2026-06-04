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ACTOR OR CLONE? Brad Wozny on the Awareness War
JMC Broadcasting
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ACTOR OR CLONE? Brad Wozny on the Awareness War


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7aie36-data-centers-alien-disclosure-and-the-midterm-question.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


Two years ago, the truther community was ridiculed for talking about clones. Now the conversation is in the open—and the military is leading it.


In this explosive briefing, Brad Wozny connects the dots between human cloning, the Trudeau Foundation's pedophile symbolism, and the slow, deliberate rise of public consciousness designed by the white hats. The strategy? First, raise awareness through TV, films, books, and media. Then, once the people reach a certain level of consciousness, bring the full truth—and the justice.


Wozny reveals a recent briefing from a high-level source—a man known for 30 years in military circles—who confirmed this exact sequencing. And now we're seeing it play out. Clone-aid. Clones being discussed openly.


Then there's the SEAL connection. Vice Admiral Bob Howard. Thomas Massie. The flood of SEAL Team Six veterans entering the public square—not by accident, but by design. The gravitas is undeniable. These are not random influencers. These are the creme de la creme of American special operations, lending their credibility to the awakening.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
thomas massiefull disclosurehuman cloningclone aidjustin trudeau foundation pedophile symbolarbutus foundation convict 19biological chemical weaponclones in openactor wearing maskconsciousness risingtv films books mediaebs ringsseal team six veteranbob howard vice admiralmilitary awareness campaign
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