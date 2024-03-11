Create New Account
Dr. David Martin Exposes The Origins Of The WHO And The Dangers Of The New Pandemic Treaty
Vigilent Citizen
Published 15 hours ago

MIRRORED from Real Truth Real News

https://rumble.com/v4ij1mi-dr-david-martin-who-pandemic-treaty.html

11.03.2024

Right now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is in the process of finalizing a new global treaty, which would give it great authority to dictate America’s policies during a pandemic. And so, while the WHO has been, up until now, an advisory body somewhere in Europe that U.S. officials in the CDC and the FDA can turn to for advice—they will instead become the ones to actually determine which policies we implement, like our vaccine policies, our lockdown policies, our school closure policies, the contact tracing of our citizens, and even the monitoring of our online speech if that speech goes against the official narrative.

Keywords
fdacdcunwhowefcovid vaccinegreat resetdr david martinpandemic treaty

