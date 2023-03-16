A well-aimed Shot Destroyed a long-term Ukraine Enemy Firing Point in the Avdeevsky direction.

The calculation of the anti-tank complex of the special forces unit hit the enemy pillbox
The calculation of the anti-tank missile system of the special forces unit with a well-aimed shot destroyed a long-term enemy firing point in the Avdeevsky direction.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.