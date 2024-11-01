Nefarious World Order jeopardized?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Listen to the woman speaking at the WEF. "We haven't managed to convince the whole global population to get vaccinated, so let us try to get them with the water", she says. Yes, WEF is a totalitarian subversive organization, which every true democrat on this planet wishes to see disbanded and its leaders arrested for conspiracy against the rights granted by their constitution to all free citizens in free countries. The globalists are out to spoil us from our constitutional rights. They dupe the world with the climate change hoax and fake plandemics. This has to be stopped.