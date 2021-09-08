U.S. MILITARY; Wage War For Luciferian Scrafice and more Sacrifice Compiled by WesTruther

Hello to everyone to include those at the controls- I'm nobody with a tiny voice, but it is honest all the way--

*Attention! If you're not going to watch the TRUMP Video all the way through then WTF? are you commenting about- If you can't get the meaning of the video Compilation then ask to have something explained to you or watch and listen two or three times, and then you might take into your mind; more than your skeptics will allow you to notice the first time; you give the video some short attention span, instead of shut the fuc up and listen-

This video states [if you have working brain cells] that Trump and Fauci asked Bobby Kennedy what would he do if he was running a Vaccine Research Program; AND when Bobby Kennedy said that the Vaccine Science Data Links needed to be opened up for 'Others', so more Publications from research could be published:::

That was what Trump and Fauci and Gates needed to know-

They could never have the Vaccine Science Data Links opened up- So Trump and Fauci, working for Gates, all conspiring together, shut-down Bobby Kennedy and turned the Press against him, and any future Investigations into Vaccines-

Bobby stated; they shut him down and sealed the Data up so no one can find the truth-

THEN! TRUMP Appointed the Pfizer Executive Lobbiest to RUN the FDA, so the Pfizer Vaccine were quickly approved for emergency use, and the Billions of dollars began to generate-

TRUMP, has said “We have more Vaccines on the way” Information now says that vaccines will continue constantly year after year-

And TRUMP Appointed Alex Azar to the HHS-

THEN! TRUMP, with the HHS, and the FDA 'Shut-Down' Bobby Kennedy who wanted to expose Vaccine Dangers, especially without long term Studies-

TRUMP IS PART OF THE WHOLE COVID SCAM-DEMIC, and anyone who says different; sorry but you're a fucn idiot- One needs an IQ bigger than their shoe size to get the meaning of this compilation- I laid it out to show the philosophical mind some Truth that many THAT YOU THINK YOU CAN TRUST are not connecting the dots; Or; LOL, they are just NOT Telling 'YOU' the whole truth- TRUMP-SPECIAL-2 SCAMDEMIC EVIDENCE Revised @ bitchute

And remember that 5G is the KILLER with Towers Emitting COV-19 Cell-poisoning-- Thanks Folks-