WHEN WILL JAMES McGRIFF SEE THE OTHER SIDE OF A WOODCHIPPER⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
32 views • 1 day ago

Unlimited L's - JUST IN: The career criminal —Level 3 s*x offender, wanted for two armed robberies— accused of t*rturing and k*lling an elderly couple in their Queens home, PLEADS NOT GUILTY


“I k*lled them. I burnt those […] — don't matter to me though...”


Investigators say James McGriff, 42, went door-to-door asking to charge his phone


He pushed his way into the home of 76-year-old Frank Olton and 77-year-old Maureen Olton


“He tied up Mr. Olton in the basement, he st*bbed him and tried to set him on fire… then tied up Maureen Olton and strangled her to death.”


Officials say he set the house on fire after spending five hours inside


McGriff was arrested in Times Square on September 10


Police describe him as a career criminal and level 3 s*x offender with a 30-year criminal record


He was released from prison in 2023 and had previously served 16 years for armed robbery


He is also wanted for two armed robberies earlier this summer


McGriff is charged in a 50-count indictment with first- and second-degree m*rder, kidnapping, arson, burglary, and other offenses related to the September 8 home invasion


He was remanded into custody and is ordered to return to court on November 12


Source: https://x.com/unlimited_ls/status/1978229161647906882


Thumbnail: https://x.com/DarkSideAdvcate/status/1978545441395343743

Keywords
pleaded not guiltymulti pronged attackjames mcgriffpush in murderconvicted child sex offender
