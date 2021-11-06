Labor Secretary Insists OSHA COVID-19 Vaccine Rule Is Not a Mandate

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Jul 12, 2021
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Martin Brodel
66.3K subscribers
paypal email account [email protected]
paypal.me/martinbrodel
Martin Brodel
36248 HWY 133
Hotchkiss, Colorado
81419
https://alaskachaga.us/discount/MARTIN
my site at bitchute.....
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ddBz...
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/v...
https://ugetube.com/watch/KI2pVQmcFPs...
Bear's True Blue
ph# 1-615-854-3057
https://www.bearshairproducts.com/
Hero Soap Company
https://hero-soap-company.myshopify.c...
http://MartinBrodelCBD.com
https://www.mydailychoice.com/....cor...
http://www.greasysgarage.com/
https://freedomfightertees.com/
65 Comments
Martin Brodel
Add a public comment...
Connie
Connie
3 months ago
Good morning Martin and Brenda!! So glad you are tacking Sundays off, You certainly deserve it! Thanks for all you and Brenda do for us!!!!
9
Peggy Witherspoon
Peggy Witherspoon
3 months ago
If they're going to hang the traitors, they should do it in public square for ALL the world to see. My opinion.
17
Sara Peterson
Sara Peterson
3 months ago
GOOD MORNING MARTIN AND BRENDA 😁😁👍👍👋👋💯💥💥💥
6
cyclemaster46
cyclemaster46
3 months ago (edited)
Cher is Polisi's body double stand in.
5
COOL ROY
COOL ROY
3 months ago
You took the day off yesterday so this morning before work I had to
settle for President Trump at CPAC.
😆👍
5
Nedda T
Nedda T
3 months ago
Thanks 😍😍😍
1
David Tadlock
David Tadlock
3 months ago
Cry trolls cry. Keep up the good work Martin. ..
13
Foxxy Moxxy
Foxxy Moxxy
3 months ago
What's the point for a Actor for Biden or anyone?
5
Richard Misel jr
3 months ago
There has NOT been any country music since the 1980's.!
Life & Life more Abundantly
3 months ago
“Providence has given our people the choice of their rulers, and it is the duty, as well as privilege and interest, of a Christian nation to select and prefer Christians for their rulers.”
~ John Jay
First Chief Justice of the Supreme Court
13
Michael Whittle
3 months ago
Hmmm .....a Canadian official admits ...ban on in-personal of gathering is to prevent spread of false information .
WWG1WGA ...............m ( MJ12 )
Richard Misel jr
3 months ago
jaco is CONTTROLED OPPOSITION.!
Woman clothed in the Sun Q
3 months ago
You can lead a 🐎 to water but you can't make him Cha Cha.
1
Connie
3 months ago
#45 already talked about =thetwintowersgoingjustdaysafterithappened!!!
1
Veronica St Clair
3 months ago
I don’t have any close friends. It’s not that bad
2
Vespasian Flavius The Emperor
3 months ago
Good morning Uncle Fester!!!
2
Description
paypal email account [email protected]
paypal.me/martinbrodel
Martin Brodel
36248 HWY 133
Hotchkiss, Colorado
81419
https://alaskachaga.us/discount/MARTIN
my site at bitchute.....
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ddBz...
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/v...
https://ugetube.com/watch/KI2pVQmcFPs...
Bear's True Blue
ph# 1-615-854-3057
https://www.bearshairproducts.com/
Hero Soap Company
https://hero-soap-company.myshopify.c...
http://MartinBrodelCBD.com
https://www.mydailychoice.com/....cor...
http://www.greasysgarage.com/
https://freedomfightertees.com/