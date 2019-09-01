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Understanding The Cusip Conundrum (part 1 of 2)
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40 views • September 01, 2019
This video is associated with a Web page posted here: http://www.internallydisplacedpeople.org/joomla30/index.php/who-is-behind-the-bonds-and-your-enslavement-and-how-to-undo-it
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Bond Renegade
Published on Nov 13, 2012
In this video we examine some of the obstacles investors face when trying to "price shop" (municipal) bonds. In summary the "cusip conundrum" explains how difficult it can be to find competing offers on bonds because of non-disclosed cusips, dominated markets, and restricted access to inventories.
http://youtu.be/HTGqGAJQoes
www.checkmybondtrade.com
Category
Howto & Style
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Mirrored to protect original content:
Bond Renegade
Published on Nov 13, 2012
In this video we examine some of the obstacles investors face when trying to "price shop" (municipal) bonds. In summary the "cusip conundrum" explains how difficult it can be to find competing offers on bonds because of non-disclosed cusips, dominated markets, and restricted access to inventories.
http://youtu.be/HTGqGAJQoes
www.checkmybondtrade.com
Category
Howto & Style
Created using
YouTube Video Editor
Source videos
View attributions
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