Rep. Jim Jordan rips Dr. Fauci: "He was trying to cover his backside, and everybody knows it. This is the highest paid guy in our govt. getting all kinds of money to tell us things that were not accurate. US tax dollars went to a lab in China, a lab that was not up to code, a lab that was doing gain-of-function research, and that's where this thing most definitely came from, and Dr. Fauci could not have that news getting out."



