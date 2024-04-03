Jesse Watters | President Trump flips the fake news hoaxes

Jesse Watters - Trump's flipping the hoaxes the left's smeared him with and branding them with it. While Trump's running on stopping the "Biden bloodbath", the media is fantasizing he'll create an imaginary one.
The left's disassociating themselves from reality, because they want to avoid accountability and brainwash their voters.
