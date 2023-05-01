https://gettr.com/post/p2fo0zv8040
Xi Jinping made a deal with the Biden administration to release all American hostages and CIA assets in China in exchange for Miles Guo's life-long imprisonment. The whole world is watching whether the US will sell its judicial system and national interests for political gain.
习近平与拜登政府做交易，要释放美国在中共国的人质和中情局卧底，来让郭文贵在美国被永久监禁。全世界都在看着美国是否会出卖司法公正及国家利益来做政治交换。
@DaveRobbins @VinceStegall @DougNorvell
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #Endtimeshow #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.