Xi Jinping made a deal with the Biden administration to release all American hostages and CIA assets in China in exchange for Miles Guo's life-long imprisonment
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
https://gettr.com/post/p2fo0zv8040

Xi Jinping made a deal with the Biden administration to release all American hostages and CIA assets in China in exchange for Miles Guo's life-long imprisonment. The whole world is watching whether the US will sell its judicial system and national interests for political gain.

习近平与拜登政府做交易，要释放美国在中共国的人质和中情局卧底，来让郭文贵在美国被永久监禁。全世界都在看着美国是否会出卖司法公正及国家利益来做政治交换。

