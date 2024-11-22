An Inside Look at the World of Orbs, with April, Penny and Stone - Part 2 of 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of 2
Stone Hobbit's Presentation on Orbs
• Stone Hobbit shares her presentation, including a video of an orb pulsating and moving around her room.
• She describes the process of capturing orbs on camera and the different forms they take, including solid matter and mechanical orbs.
• Stone discusses the communication aspect of orbs and their ability to mimic their surroundings.
• She shares her experiences with orbs appearing in different settings and their potential for interaction and communication.
Discussion on the Nature of Orbs
• The participants discuss the various forms and colors of orbs, including their potential origins and meanings.
• April mentions the importance of measuring frequency and the potential for orbs to shape-shift and color.
• Stone emphasizes the importance of acknowledging the existence of orbs and the potential for communication and interaction.
• The participants share their experiences with orbs appearing in different settings and the importance of continued research and investigation.
Penny Koons’ Orb Photos
• Penny Koons shares her orb photos, including those of her granddaughter, her first orb photo, and orbs appearing in various settings.
• She discusses the importance of capturing orb photos and the variety of forms and colors they take.
• Penny shares her experiences with orbs appearing in her home and the potential for communication and interaction.
• She emphasizes the importance of continuing to photograph orbs and learning more about their significance.
Final Discussion and Closing Remarks
• The participants discuss the potential for orbs to communicate and the importance of continued research and investigation.
• They share their experiences with orbs appearing in different settings and the potential for communication and interaction.
• The participants express their excitement about the ongoing research and the potential for new discoveries.
• Brian thanks the participants for their insights and contributions to the meeting, and the session concludes.
