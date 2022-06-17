The UnTold History of Che Guevara

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Ernesto “Che” Guevara was a Marxist revolutionary who fought in the Cuban revolution and occupied several high ranking positions in Fidel Castro’s government. His picture and image have become one of the most widely recognized symbols of rebellion in the world today. Humberto Fontova joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the horrifying story of his family attempting to flee Cuba in 1961, the dangerous myths about the Cuban revolution and the shocking truth about Che Guevara.