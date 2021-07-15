The Way CDC Deals With CCP Virus Pandemic Is All About Controlling & Taking Away Our Liberties

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7/12/2021 Dr. Maria Ryanto: The way CDC has been dealing with the CCP virus pandemic is not based on science and fact but all about control and taking away our liberties. Herd immunity is a real thing, and antibodies from former COVID-19 patients are theorized to work even better than what you get from vaccines.