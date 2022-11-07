Listen To This Man Before His Videos Are Taken Down - His Historical Knowledge Is Truly UNIQUE - Jason Breshears of ARCHAIX

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I have no affiliation with Jason. I just a fan of his work. It deserves to be seen and heard by as many people as possible.
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This is a RE-Upload from http://bodhouschron.wordpress.com
Dyann Bridges is a publisher, voiceover performer and Advisor for men.
The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
Relaters Course:
https://www.relatersmanual.thinkific.com/courses/relaters-course-for-men
Bridges Bulletin Podcast: https://anchor.fm/bridgesbulletin
Email Dyann to get better acquainted... [email protected]