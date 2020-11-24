© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Delingpole interviews Patrick M. Wood
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • November 24, 2020
The James Delingpole Channel, November 24, 2020
Patrick M. Wood has been writing about the New World Order and the terrifying cult of Technocracy for nearly 50 years. In possibly the most important Delingpod ever, Patrick warns about the clear and present threat posed by the Great Reset. He talks about its origins, the threats it poses to our way of life and why it must be resisted NOW. Patrick’s books - including Technocracy Rising - are available at his website Technocracy.news
James Delingpole
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheJamesDelingpoleChannel/
If you've been thinking about supporting the Delingpod, but have not yet done so - please go now to either Subscribestar or Patreon and become a patron today. I really can't do this without you
https://www.subscribestar.com/jamesdelingpole
https://www.patreon.com/jamesdelingpole
Patrick M. Wood has been writing about the New World Order and the terrifying cult of Technocracy for nearly 50 years. In possibly the most important Delingpod ever, Patrick warns about the clear and present threat posed by the Great Reset. He talks about its origins, the threats it poses to our way of life and why it must be resisted NOW. Patrick’s books - including Technocracy Rising - are available at his website Technocracy.news
James Delingpole
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheJamesDelingpoleChannel/
If you've been thinking about supporting the Delingpod, but have not yet done so - please go now to either Subscribestar or Patreon and become a patron today. I really can't do this without you
https://www.subscribestar.com/jamesdelingpole
https://www.patreon.com/jamesdelingpole
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.