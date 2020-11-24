James Delingpole interviews Patrick M. Wood

The James Delingpole Channel, November 24, 2020Patrick M. Wood has been writing about the New World Order and the terrifying cult of Technocracy for nearly 50 years. In possibly the most important Delingpod ever, Patrick warns about the clear and present threat posed by the Great Reset. He talks about its origins, the threats it poses to our way of life and why it must be resisted NOW. Patrick’s books - including Technocracy Rising - are available at his website Technocracy.newsJames DelingpoleIf you've been thinking about supporting the Delingpod, but have not yet done so - please go now to either Subscribestar or Patreon and become a patron today. I really can't do this without you