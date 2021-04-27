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Чем на самом деле является то, что мы называем заражением.
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665 views • April 27, 2021
Чем на самом деле является то, что мы называем заражением.
Запретная тема Рокфеллеровской медицины. Чем на самом деле является то, что мы называем заражением.
Эксперименты по заражению испанским гриппом.
Отрывок из прямого эфира от 28.11.2020. Подробно о теории среды и ложности микробной теории заболеваний.
Полная запись здесь: https://youtu.be/zNx370PTr2U
Запретная тема Рокфеллеровской медицины. Чем на самом деле является то, что мы называем заражением.
Эксперименты по заражению испанским гриппом.
Отрывок из прямого эфира от 28.11.2020. Подробно о теории среды и ложности микробной теории заболеваний.
Полная запись здесь: https://youtu.be/zNx370PTr2U
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