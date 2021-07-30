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HUGE: PROF. BRYAM BRIDLE - RESEARCH ON COVID VACCINES. ITS A DANGEROUS TOXIN.
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131 views • July 30, 2021
Prof Bridle received funding from Govt to research the vaccine latest. They were not expecting this.
This is huge and the latest research now backs up what many eminent scientists and doctors have suspected and have been saying for the last 18 months but were censored by Big Censorship. I've tried to cover as much as I can from the forensic angle on vaccines but this is as bad as it gets.
The Powers that be don't want you to know how other families are struggling and even dying because you may be next.
More:-
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/06/dr-byram-bridle-canadian-vaccine-expert-we-made-a-mistake/
Credits : On Point w/Alex Pierson
This is huge and the latest research now backs up what many eminent scientists and doctors have suspected and have been saying for the last 18 months but were censored by Big Censorship. I've tried to cover as much as I can from the forensic angle on vaccines but this is as bad as it gets.
The Powers that be don't want you to know how other families are struggling and even dying because you may be next.
More:-
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/06/dr-byram-bridle-canadian-vaccine-expert-we-made-a-mistake/
Credits : On Point w/Alex Pierson
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