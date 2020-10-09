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Have a Peaceful Sukkot 2020 Time! Asa Mikaiyah (אסא מיכיה) Welcome to Elisheva Eliyahu's (אלישבע אליהו) Sukkah! With One Minute to Midnight Revelation (mirrored)
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
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38 views • October 09, 2020
please visit YAHS Amightywind Ministry
at https://www.amightywind.com

Let us celebrate YAHUSHUA'S birthday together!

Do you want to see Apostle Elisheva‘s personal #sukkah? (You’re invited inside!) Ani ohevet et Asa Mikaiyah is Hebrew for... I love Asa Mikaiyah! Shalom AmightyWind congregation! And all those who are visitors who worship ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA & THE RUACH HA KODESH, THE ONLY HOLY TRINITY —THREE IN ONE. I want to invite you to my sukkah! All of you—these are my own personal possessions that are used on Shabbat and on these Holy days.

And YAHUVEH spoke to Moses, saying, “Speak to the people of Israel, saying, On the fifteenth day of this seventh month and for seven days is [Hag #Sukkot] the Feast of Booths […] On the first day shall be a solemn rest and on the eighth day shall be a solemn rest. […] You shall celebrate it as a feast to YAHUVEH […] It is a statute forever […] You shall dwell in [sukkot] booths for seven days […] that your generations may know that I made the people of Israel dwell in booths [temporary shelters] when I brought them out of the land of Egypt: I AM YAHUVEH your GOD.” (Lv 23:33-43)

In the Temple courts, YAHUSHUA kept both Sukkot & #Hanukkah according to the New Testament (Jn 7 & 10).

Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu's own sukkah with her own personal possessions is publicly shown in this video since she's the leader of AmightyWind Ministry, sharing it with all of the AmightyWind congregation and all who are blessed by AmightyWind Ministry, by the Holy Prophecies & by her and accept them as a blessing from the HOLY TRINITY ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, & THE PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH.

*******

Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.

This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.

please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8

please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/

YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html

Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.

GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html

YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html

YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Keywords
jesus christyahushua ha mashiachfeast of tabernaclesyahs holy daysholiness unto yahyahushuas birthdate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy