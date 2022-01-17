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Say their names !
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181 views • January 17, 2022
Owen goes on a rant about Democrat false flags following a call by Matt Baker .Matt Baker was discussing an article posted to "slave2liberty" In the article Matt Baker discusses the possibility that local city planner chair, Nathan Fletcher may have pulled a false flag on himself , much like many other Democrats have done in the past. Say Their Names ,never forget. Aaron Black Bob Kramer Jussie Smollett Scott foval Nathan fletcher?
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Slave2liberty
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