Maskless Karen Demands Church-Goers Wear Masks, Or Else!

Why? Why would an early thirties woman drive to a church for miles away, get out of her car and take photographs just to call the police that people were in church?



You have to listen to this entire load of nonsense coming out of this one's mouth where she essentially says that if she has to do something, we all have to do something.



Why would somebody who is not wearing a mask insist that everybody inside of a church wears a mask?



I suppose if you have the answer to that question, you are smarter than me!



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