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Clot Shot Damage We are going to drill a hole in your head to help you
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716 views • May 23, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Well they started using Trepanning about 7,000 years ago so medicine has come a long way I suppose. Now one of the remedies for the shot is to drill holes in someones head. Wow.
Source: Wake.The.Fuck.Up channel.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/cg25b5dgTiV8/
Well they started using Trepanning about 7,000 years ago so medicine has come a long way I suppose. Now one of the remedies for the shot is to drill holes in someones head. Wow.
Source: Wake.The.Fuck.Up channel.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/cg25b5dgTiV8/
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