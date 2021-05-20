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Chicago Mayor says the press is too white
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CHICAGO: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that she will only grant one on one interviews to reporters that fit her political narrative, and the skin color she wants. Newsmax's Grant Stinchfield reacts to this story with Diamond and Silk. - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax
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