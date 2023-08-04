Comedy Time with Westerners Favorite Ukrainian Clown🤡
318 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Comedy time with westerners favourite clown.
When he was a television actor clown.
Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainianzelenskysmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos