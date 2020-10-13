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New CDC study: 70% always, 3% never wore facemasks contracted COVID
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88 views • October 13, 2020
Ben Swann, October 13, 2020
A new CDC study finds that 70% of those who ALWAYS wore a mask contracted Covid 14 days after exposure-- compared to 3.9% of those who NEVER wore a mask.
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Text me for the video sent directly to your mobile device. 1-404-467-5809 or watch this report now at https://ise.media/video/new-cdc-study-70-always-3-never-wore-face-masks-contracted-covid-43.html as a new CDC study finds that 70% of those who ALWAYS wore a mask contracted C0VlD 14 days after exposure compared to 3.9% of those who NEVER wore a mask
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A new CDC study finds that 70% of those who ALWAYS wore a mask contracted Covid 14 days after exposure-- compared to 3.9% of those who NEVER wore a mask.
---------
Text me for the video sent directly to your mobile device. 1-404-467-5809 or watch this report now at https://ise.media/video/new-cdc-study-70-always-3-never-wore-face-masks-contracted-covid-43.html as a new CDC study finds that 70% of those who ALWAYS wore a mask contracted C0VlD 14 days after exposure compared to 3.9% of those who NEVER wore a mask
---------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Unstoppable Domains: Buy one domain get one free.
https://truthinmedia.com/unstoppable
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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