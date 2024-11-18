Stop F*#cking with the Economy!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday Morning Live 17 November 2024
In this episode, I delve into the connections between authority, societal norms, and personal accountability, using insights from my book "The Present." We discuss a scene where honesty affects a totalitarian power figure, illustrating how vulnerability can inspire compassion. I share my experiences with authority, critique modern governance and financial instability, and advocate for decentralized systems like Bitcoin.
Through personal anecdotes, I explore the impact of economic fluctuations on family planning and relationships, emphasizing the importance of negotiation skills. I conclude by urging listeners to maintain personal integrity and question societal norms, fostering a community that values truth and critical thinking.
