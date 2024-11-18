BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stop F*#cking with the Economy!
Stefan Molyneux
5 months ago

Sunday Morning Live 17 November 2024


In this episode, I delve into the connections between authority, societal norms, and personal accountability, using insights from my book "The Present." We discuss a scene where honesty affects a totalitarian power figure, illustrating how vulnerability can inspire compassion. I share my experiences with authority, critique modern governance and financial instability, and advocate for decentralized systems like Bitcoin. 


Through personal anecdotes, I explore the impact of economic fluctuations on family planning and relationships, emphasizing the importance of negotiation skills. I conclude by urging listeners to maintain personal integrity and question societal norms, fostering a community that values truth and critical thinking.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

philosophy, authority, reason, honesty, compassion, vulnerability, totalitarian, personal integrity, personal accountability, societal norms, decentralized systems, economic fluctuations
