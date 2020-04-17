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Uncovering the Truth about Climate Change
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52 views • April 17, 2020
This video is the first part in a series exploring the effects of climate change and other global developments lining up with Bible prophecy. Climate change emergency threatens the state of the planet and the future of all life. The majority of scientists from both secular and religious persuasions agree that something drastic needs to be done. However, despite significant evidence for global warming as a direct result of human impact on the environment, many people believe in a "climate change hoax" or "climate change conspiracy". People supporting this position argue that data collected by climate change scientists is misinterpreted or falsified. This video attempts to unravel the truth about man-made climate change in clear and simple terms.
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