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Upon his order, the sky will bring down rain, and the earth will produce crops for those who believe in him.
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70 views • January 27, 2022
Upon his order, the sky will bring down rain, and the earth will produce crops for those who believe in him. Their animals will graze on the land and return to them in the evening with large udders full of milk and their flanks stretched and full. He will leave those who refuse to believe in him alone without coercing them, but when they wake up in the morning they will find that they are penniless, and all their properties have been destroyed.
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