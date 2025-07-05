FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced somewhere in Canada on Sabbath, May 31, 2025.





Christians are being heavily persecuted with little or no media coverage. Christ prophesied the hatred towards Christians in Matthew 5:11, Matthew 10:22, Matthew 24:9 and in John 16:2.





List of Islamic attacks against Christians: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks





Further, there are less Christians in Western nations more than ever before. For instance in England and Wales, less than 50% of the English and Welsh populations are Christians: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-63792408





With the increasing lack of faith in Christ and the persecution of Christians, now is the time to seek ye the Lord while He may be found.





The Bible encourages us to seek God. Deuteronomy 4:29 says: But if from thence thou shalt seek the Lord thy God, thou shalt find him, if thou seek him with all thy heart and with all thy soul.





1 Chronicles 16:10-11 says: Glory ye in his holy name: let the heart of them rejoice that seek the Lord. 11 Seek the Lord and his strength, seek his face continually.





Psalm 105:3-4 says: Glory ye in his holy name: let the heart of them rejoice that seek the Lord. Seek the Lord, and his strength: seek his face evermore.





Isaiah 55:6 adds: Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near.





We are to seek God, His kingdom and His righteousness especially in these end times in anticipation of Christ’s return in the clouds of heaven according to 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.





Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]