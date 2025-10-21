Ecuador CONDUCTS operations against the Los Lobos cartel—Ecuador's most powerful criminal organization.

NATO unprepared for war with Russia, Ukraine ignores US calls for talks – Naryshkin

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin delivered a speech at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS Member States in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Key points:

🔹 European allies are “preparing for war with Russia,” rapidly boosting defense output and putting mobilization drills and propaganda about “inevitable aggression” on a regular footing, Naryshkin said.

🔹 A “fundamental issue remains unresolved — where to find a sufficient mobilization contingent with the necessary physical and moral-psychological qualities.”

🔹 He cited “social apathy and discontent with the ruling elite,” and said Brussels, Paris and Berlin lack confidence that Washington would honor Article 5; without that, EU calculations for strategic superiority are “illusory.”

🔹 “Kiev openly spits on the mood of the Trump administration for constructive discussion of ways to end the Ukrainian conflict and does everything to provoke its escalation.”

🔹 He said the bloc aims to quickly resource the Allied Response Forces and has launched a multiple increase in European defense-industrial output.