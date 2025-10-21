BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ecuador CONDUCTS operations against the Los Lobos cartel - Ecuador's most powerful criminal organization
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1327 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 1 day ago

Ecuador CONDUCTS operations against the Los Lobos cartel—Ecuador's most powerful criminal organization.

Adding: 

NATO unprepared for war with Russia, Ukraine ignores US calls for talks – Naryshkin

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin delivered a speech at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS Member States in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Key points:

🔹 European allies are “preparing for war with Russia,” rapidly boosting defense output and putting mobilization drills and propaganda about “inevitable aggression” on a regular footing, Naryshkin said.

🔹 A “fundamental issue remains unresolved — where to find a sufficient mobilization contingent with the necessary physical and moral-psychological qualities.”

🔹 He cited “social apathy and discontent with the ruling elite,” and said Brussels, Paris and Berlin lack confidence that Washington would honor Article 5; without that, EU calculations for strategic superiority are “illusory.”

🔹 “Kiev openly spits on the mood of the Trump administration for constructive discussion of ways to end the Ukrainian conflict and does everything to provoke its escalation.”

🔹 He said the bloc aims to quickly resource the Allied Response Forces and has launched a multiple increase in European defense-industrial output.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy