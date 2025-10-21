© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ecuador CONDUCTS operations against the Los Lobos cartel—Ecuador's most powerful criminal organization.
NATO unprepared for war with Russia, Ukraine ignores US calls for talks – Naryshkin
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin delivered a speech at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS Member States in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Key points:
🔹 European allies are “preparing for war with Russia,” rapidly boosting defense output and putting mobilization drills and propaganda about “inevitable aggression” on a regular footing, Naryshkin said.
🔹 A “fundamental issue remains unresolved — where to find a sufficient mobilization contingent with the necessary physical and moral-psychological qualities.”
🔹 He cited “social apathy and discontent with the ruling elite,” and said Brussels, Paris and Berlin lack confidence that Washington would honor Article 5; without that, EU calculations for strategic superiority are “illusory.”
🔹 “Kiev openly spits on the mood of the Trump administration for constructive discussion of ways to end the Ukrainian conflict and does everything to provoke its escalation.”
🔹 He said the bloc aims to quickly resource the Allied Response Forces and has launched a multiple increase in European defense-industrial output.