© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
3/14/2022 Miles Guo: The people inside the CCP understand that the H-Coin is their last resort when facing the upcoming demise of the Party; our fellow fighters working at the Ukrainian rescue frontline are demonstrating the new image of Chinese people who are taking down the CCP, winning honor for the entire Asian people