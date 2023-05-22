Create New Account
WE ARE READY RALLY - Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Australia. 20 May 2023 - Kevin Loughrey.
Roobs Flyers
Published Yesterday |

At the We Are Ready Rally in Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 20th May, 2023.


On the imaginary line between the two imaginary, corrupt and illegitimate states of Queensland and New South Wales.


Kevin Loughrey is passionate about keeping the lights on, and is working towards reducing the cost of electricity. A climate and realist, he knows the climate is changing, but not in the way the Globalists would have you think.


Kevin served 32 years in The Australian Army, retiring as a Senior Officer and has a background in engineering technologies. He recently ran as an Independent Candidate for Ballina in the recent NSW State election. He didn't win cause it's corrupt but he shook the hell out of it.


https://kevinloughrey.com.au/


Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


australiaroobs flyerswe are readycoolangatta tweed headskevin loughreysay no to the globalistsclimate and energy realists

